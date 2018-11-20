Overview

Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Riverside, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Morno works at Marcos A Lopez MD in North Riverside, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.