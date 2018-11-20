See All Ophthalmologists in North Riverside, IL
Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Riverside, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Macneal Hospital.

Dr. Morno works at Marcos A Lopez MD in North Riverside, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marcos A Lopez MD
    9005 W Cermak Rd, North Riverside, IL 60546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 442-8010
  2. 2
    1431 N Western Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 394-0400
  3. 3
    Ritacca Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Center
    230 Center Dr, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-8815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Nov 20, 2018
    I am satisfied with the treatment that Dr. Morno has done to my big pores on my face. She did such a great job! Dr.Morno is smart and honest. Based on our communication, she has a strong work-ethic. It is always so happy to meet her medical team, such as Joy and Sara. Both of them are so thoughtful, sweet, and patient!
    Nov 20, 2018
    About Dr. Kathleen Morno, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1942247770
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University
    • MacNeal Hospital
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

