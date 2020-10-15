Overview

Dr. Kathleen Mont-Louis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Maryland Gen Hospital



Dr. Mont-Louis works at Cogent HealthCare in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.