Dr. Kathleen Moltz, MD
Dr. Kathleen Moltz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Endocrine & Diabetes Care Center Inc.2100 W Central Ave Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-8400
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr Moltz is absolutely amazing! She communicates so well and really teaches her patients in such a loving manner. We looked forward to our visits with her because she treats her patients like family.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891733523
- Yale University
- Wayne St University/Children's Hosp of MI
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
