Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Associates in Radiation Oncology Services10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 753-2676
Daniel L. Kapp MD PA1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 304, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 753-2676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
GREAT !!!!! After 1st. visit I knew I would trust her ,understand her and my family would. I feal that I'm in good hands. And the staff is Also great.
About Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1609861202
Education & Certifications
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE
Dr. Minnick works at
