Overview

Dr. Kathleen Minnick, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Minnick works at GenesisCare in Wellington, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.