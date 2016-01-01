Dr. Kathleen Menerey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menerey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Menerey, MD
Dr. Kathleen Menerey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Ann Arbor Rheumatology3145 W Clark Rd Ste 202, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (888) 229-3065
Monroe Clinic515 22nd Ave, Monroe, WI 53566 Directions (608) 324-2800
Dermatology Associates325 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (888) 229-3065
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Menerey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menerey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menerey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menerey has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menerey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Menerey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menerey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menerey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menerey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.