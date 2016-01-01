Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Family Medicine1015 Walnut St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Mechler, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1730425935
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
