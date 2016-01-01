See All Pediatric Sleep Medicine in Augusta, GA
Dr. Kathleen McKie, MD

Pediatric Sleep Medicine
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathleen McKie, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. McKie works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respirator Fit Evaluations

Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Kathleen McKie, MD

  • Pediatric Sleep Medicine
  • English
  • Female
Education & Certifications

  • Med College Ga
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

