Dr. Kathleen McHale, MD
Dr. Kathleen McHale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Germantown12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 972-4752
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1433
Washington DC Office2112 F St NW Ste 305, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 912-8480MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
As a physician, I have worked with numerous pediatric orthopedic surgeons, and she is excellent. She has taken care of two of my children.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Childrens National Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University
- Medical College Penn
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McHale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHale speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. McHale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHale.
