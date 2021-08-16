Overview

Dr. Kathleen McGinley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McGinley works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.