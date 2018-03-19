Dr. Kathleen May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen May, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
My visit with Dr May was my first experience with MCG/AU as a patient. If she is the example of the calibre of physicians at this facilities, MCG is now my first choice for medical care. Dr May explained every aspect of my test and demonstrated true concern for my well being. She later followed up with a call to my home to check on me. She is the epitome of excellence in medicine!
- Nat Jewish Ctr
- E Carolina U
- E Carolina U
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
- Augusta University Medical Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
Dr. May has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. May using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
