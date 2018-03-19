Overview

Dr. Kathleen May, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. May works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Hives and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

