Dr. Monte Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monte Martin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center4359 New Shepherdsville Rd Unit 100, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor
About Dr. Monte Martin, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UMDNJ-Rutgers
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
