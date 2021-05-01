Overview

Dr. Kathleen Mantaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sharon, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Mantaro works at Sharon Pediatric Associates in Sharon, CT with other offices in New Windsor, NY, Fishkill, NY and Poughkeepsie, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.