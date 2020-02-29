Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Keith Y Terada MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 803, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
As a health care professional with 30 years in the industry it was a pleasure working with Dr. Katheen Mah with Queens Hospital during my mastectomy surgery. From my initial contact to follow up visits she always displayed a professional, caring and trusting demeanor that speaks volumes to her practice. She clearly explained various surgery options and outcomes in dealing with this disease. I would highly recommend those considering treatment of breast caner to first seek her counsel.
About Dr. Kathleen Mah, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467417188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mah has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mah.
