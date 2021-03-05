Dr. Lyssy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Lyssy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Lyssy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL.
Locations
Dr Kenneth M. Lyssy Jr MD6100 Bandera Rd Ste 403, San Antonio, TX 78238 Directions (210) 256-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm going to be getting a new PCP soon because I moved cities, nevertheless, just wanted to share she is an outstanding Physician! Takes her time with her patients to explore their goals of care and concerns in-depth with them. She was my PCP for 10+ years and will be again if I move back to SA. I highly recommend her, very professional and warm lady.
About Dr. Kathleen Lyssy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831182005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyssy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyssy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyssy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyssy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyssy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyssy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.