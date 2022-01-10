Dr. Kathleen Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Long, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
NW Georgia Oncology Centers144 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 3100, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 363-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After not being happy with the care I received through Emory, I found Kathleen Long. Dr. Long really did go through all the details that relate to my condition - thoroughly! I also had a list of detailed questions and she answered them with like-details. Her comments calmed my fears and allowed me to better understand my condition - and how my particular Blood Test Values relate to my age. Highly recommended! (Note I make sure to get me blood drawn several days before the consultation.) You can get your blood drawn anywhere, but I travel to their facility in Hiram, Ga to get my blood work because its convenient. Thank you.
About Dr. Kathleen Long, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043215403
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Medical College Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.