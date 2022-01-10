Overview

Dr. Kathleen Long, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Long works at NW Georgia Oncology Centers in Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.