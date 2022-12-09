Dr. Leone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Leone, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Leone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leone works at
Locations
1
Main Location1729 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Medical Center1120 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Scotts Hill9020 Senca Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 763-3601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was certainly very pleased with Dr. Leone, and the entire staff at Wilmington Eye. She was very thorough and professional, and made sure that the entire process was explained. No surprises, which I definitely appreciated. My cataract surgery went very well, could not be more pleased. Would definitely recommend Dr. Leone and her staff to anyone with need for this procedure. Thanks so much!
About Dr. Kathleen Leone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306937768
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
