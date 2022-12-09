Overview

Dr. Kathleen Leone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leone works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.