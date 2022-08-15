Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Leber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Leber, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Leber works at
Locations
Kathleen Leber MD PA2835 W De Leon St Ste 201, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 350-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leber is an amazing doctor. She has taken care of my parents, me and my children. She is always super thorough with her exams and explanations of our conditions and treatment plans. She can relate to all of us in different ways and always with compassion and humor! We love her- she is the best!
About Dr. Kathleen Leber, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Cellulitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.