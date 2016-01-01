Dr. Kathleen Lazzarini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazzarini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Lazzarini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Lazzarini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.
Locations
Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System-west Haven Campus950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 (203) 932-5711
Shoreline Psychiatric LLC226 E Main St, Branford, CT 06405 (203) 871-1357
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952320871
- Yale University New Haven Hosp
- Yale Sch Med-Yale New Haven Hosp
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Rutgers University
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Lazzarini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lazzarini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lazzarini works at
Dr. Lazzarini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazzarini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazzarini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazzarini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.