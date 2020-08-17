Overview

Dr. Kathleen Lamping, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Lamping works at Ophthlmc Cnsltnts/Sgns Clevland in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.