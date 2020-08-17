Dr. Kathleen Lamping, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamping is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Lamping, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Lamping, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Lamping works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Consultants and Surgeons of Cleveland Inc.1611 S Green Rd Ste 306A, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 291-9770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamping?
Dr. Lamping is a compassionate and caring doctor. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Kathleen Lamping, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1497744882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamping has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamping accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamping has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamping works at
Dr. Lamping has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamping on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamping. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamping.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamping, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamping appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.