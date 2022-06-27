Dr. Kathleen Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Lambert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Lambert, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 110, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 760-9949
Northside Hospital Inc - Gcsstemmer2712 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 496-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My doctor for almost five years. She listens to me and helps me with my cancers' issues. I have blood cancers caused by my environment. She is a very good doctor. I am hopeful, no one has cancer, but if they do have cancer, I recommend Dr. K Lambert to care for them.
About Dr. Kathleen Lambert, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689651390
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
