Dr. Kuo-Starr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Kuo-Starr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Kuo-Starr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kuo-Starr works at
Locations
Streeterville Pediatrics Sc233 E Erie St Ste 304, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 280-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my children now teenagers, have seen Dr. Starr since birth. A truly loving and caring Doctor.
About Dr. Kathleen Kuo-Starr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo-Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo-Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo-Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo-Starr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo-Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo-Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.