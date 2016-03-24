Overview

Dr. Kathleen Kujawa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Kujawa works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinsonism and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.