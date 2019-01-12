See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Kathleen Krepley, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Krepley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They completed their residency with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    100 Whetstone Pl Ste 106, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 447-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathleen Krepley, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104111988
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
