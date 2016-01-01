See All Pediatricians in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD

Pediatrics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Krejci works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Pediatrics in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Dr Joseph K Jamaris LLC
    300 Hospital Dr Ste 226, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 (410) 553-8540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD

  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114912730
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Medical School
Internship
  • Mayo Medical School
Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krejci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krejci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krejci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krejci works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Pediatrics in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Krejci’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krejci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krejci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krejci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krejci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

