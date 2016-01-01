Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krejci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Krejci works at
Locations
Dr Joseph K Jamaris LLC300 Hospital Dr Ste 226, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Krejci, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114912730
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Medical School
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krejci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krejci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krejci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krejci.
