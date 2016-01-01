Dr. Kathleen Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Kramer, MD is a Dermatologist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Kramer, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Dermatology
