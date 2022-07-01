Dr. Kathleen Kornafel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornafel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kornafel, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kornafel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Alice Frausto M D Inc.1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 242-9933Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
After reading the reviews, I will say Dr K is very direct. Her bedside manner is militant but I honestly love it. U really gotta like the directness and no Bull sh** approach. She also doesn’t give up figuring out what’s wrong too. She diagnosed a hernia I had when no one else cared to think about it. She does care. A lot. I like the odd bedside manner, but I get how some would not like it. She’s just different- but kinda badass.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Kornafel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornafel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kornafel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornafel works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornafel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornafel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornafel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornafel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.