Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD

Urology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kobashi works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Methodist Urology Associates
    6560 Fannin St Fl ST944, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Polyuria
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1528160132
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Residency
  • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
Internship
  • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Hahnemann University
Board Certifications
  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kobashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kobashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kobashi has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobashi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

