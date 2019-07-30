Dr. Kathleen Klotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Klotz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Klotz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3542 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 893-0884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klotz?
My mom was in Albany,Ga and Dr Klotz was on call and saw her. She is the best neurologist you could ask for. She takes the time to explain everything to everyone. She is well educated and well spoken.
About Dr. Kathleen Klotz, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528154846
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klotz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klotz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klotz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.