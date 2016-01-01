See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kathleen Kennelly, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Kennelly, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with University of Virginia

Dr. Kennelly works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville - Neurology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 717-0208

Myasthenia Gravis
Dystonia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Myasthenia Gravis
Dystonia
Brachial Plexus Palsy

Myasthenia Gravis
Dystonia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Anterior Horn Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myoclonus
Seizure Disorders
Acoustic Neuroma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complex Spine Disorders
Concussion
Confusion
Congenital Myopathy
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Ear Disorders
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Migraine
Motor Neuron Disease
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing
Neuropathy
Neurovascular Conditions
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Paralysis
Parkinson's Disease
Pediatric Neurological Disorders
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Refractory Epilepsy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Seizure
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
Syncope
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects

About Dr. Kathleen Kennelly, MD

  Clinical Neurophysiology
Specialties
  English
Languages Spoken
  Female
Gender
  1295724649
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  University of Virginia
Residency
  Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathleen Kennelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kennelly works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kennelly’s profile.

Dr. Kennelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennelly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

