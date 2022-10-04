Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
-
1
Central Connecticut Cardiologists19 Woodland St Ste 35, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 525-1234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Kennedy for years & she is one of the most amazing doctors that I’ve been to! She not only cares about your heart but she cares about the rest of you too!
About Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1568455194
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
