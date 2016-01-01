Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 262-4123
Beneva Family Practice921 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 365-7390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Smh Physician Services Inc1825 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING WAY, Sarasota, FL 34234 Directions (941) 262-4123
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
