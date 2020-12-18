Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Mission Hope Medical Oncology- Arroyo Grande850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 310, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 474-5310Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mission Hope Oncology - Santa Maria1325 E Church St Ste 301, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-9393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Kennedy is the best! So nice to have a Dr that is actually concerned about her patients.
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.