Dr. Judge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD is a dermatologist in Orlando, FL. Dr. Judge completed a residency at LSU MC. She currently practices at Capital Women's Care. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Practice700 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 481-2620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225146202
Education & Certifications
- LSU MC
- LSU MC
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Judge?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Judge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.