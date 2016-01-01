See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD

Dermatology
4 (104)
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD is a dermatologist in Orlando, FL. Dr. Judge completed a residency at LSU MC. She currently practices at Capital Women's Care. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    700 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 481-2620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Kathleen Judge, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1225146202
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • LSU MC
Internship
  • LSU MC
Medical Education
  • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 104 ratings
Patient Ratings (104)
5 Star
(67)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(14)
