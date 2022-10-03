See All Otolaryngologists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Jones works at KATHLEEN K JONES MD in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kathleen K Jones MD
    18092 Wika Rd Ste 120, Apple Valley, CA 92307 (760) 946-1415

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tonsillectomy
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Tonsillectomy
Vertigo

Earwax Buildup
Tonsillectomy
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Tonsillitis
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Allergic Rhinitis
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Conductive Hearing Loss
Dysphagia
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cyst
Tongue-Tie
Uvulectomy
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Easy to Find. Made an appointment. The staff was friendly and cared about making me comfortable. Dr. Jones was warm, friendly, and caring. I went over my ear concerns. She examined me. Took care of my ears. Then went above and beyond doing more examinations and testing. I was impressed. Thank you Dr. Jones and Staff for making my visit pleasurable and anxiety free. Five Stars Would recommend to everyone that is in need of E N & T concerns.
    M Bateman — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548322688
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at KATHLEEN K JONES MD in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

