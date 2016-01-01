Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
William Laing Johnson MD4115 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 881-0092
Shadow Mountain Recovery Llc.7005 Prospect Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 345-9512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952356180
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
