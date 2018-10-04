Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Chicago Counseling Group LLC4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-0441
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is the BEST Psychiatrist in the World! She really gets it. She is kind, compassionate and fully there for the good of her patients. I have been seeing her since 1991. I can't even imagine going to anyone else!
About Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
