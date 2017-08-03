Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Stone Mountain (next to LA Fitness)5295 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste N, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (404) 508-2000
Decatur - Dekalb Medical Center2633 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 508-2000
Radiant Womens Health1403 Manchester Dr NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 860-0123Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is a wonderful physician. Thank you for your compassion and professionalism. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104819689
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of the Virgin Islands
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.