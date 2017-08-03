See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Stone Mountain, GA
Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Dekalb Women's Specialists in Stone Mountain, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Mountain (next to LA Fitness)
    5295 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste N, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 508-2000
  2. 2
    Decatur - Dekalb Medical Center
    2633 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 508-2000
  3. 3
    Radiant Womens Health
    1403 Manchester Dr NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 860-0123
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104819689
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • University of the Virgin Islands
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

