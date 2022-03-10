Overview

Dr. Kathleen Huestis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Huestis works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Primary Care Wilton in Saratoga Springs, NY with other offices in Ticonderoga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.