Dr. Kathleen Horan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Horan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Horan works at
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Dr Horan is great. She is very patient in listening to your problems and answering all the questions.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Female
- 1669414405
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Critical Care Medicine and Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Horan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horan works at
Dr. Horan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.