Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste D-362, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-4670
Ut Urogynecology1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste A235, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had sleeve surgery lost weight, breast were SO big-had bn most of my life-went to dr herbig,she looked at me and said she’d take so much on both breast , explained procddure, was in surgery 5.5 hrs , stayed overnight , saw her next morning MYLIFE was forever changed, no more neck, shiukder and back pain!!! Can go shopping g firnoretty clothes and not be started at! Ppl act crazy but now it’s iver , I healed very well followed her instructions she is to do my tummy tuck as soon as I can afford it, her assistant and office personal are all awesome! My life’s forever changed at 62 yrs old- DR HERBIG and staff are great
About Dr. Kathleen Herbig, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.