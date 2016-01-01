Dr. Kathleen Hemauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Hemauer, MD
Dr. Kathleen Hemauer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI.
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4642Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cancer Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4643Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1326467234
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
Dr. Hemauer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.