Dr. Kathleen Hemauer, MD

Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Hemauer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Hemauer works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI with other offices in Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4642
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cancer Care Waupaca
    800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4643
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kathleen Hemauer, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1326467234
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Hemauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hemauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

