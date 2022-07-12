Dr. Kathleen Heintz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Heintz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Heintz, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Heintz works at
Locations
1
Cooper and Inspira Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 311, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
2
Cooper Cardiac Care at Woodstown66 East Ave, Woodstown, NJ 08098 Directions
3
Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira - Rowan221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Heinz. She is unique compassionate and listens. I'm sure I'm a challenge as I'm holistic and don't like following the norm. She does not condemn me for my different thoughts as a lot of drs do. She works with me and treats me with such respect. She helps me navigate my heart health my way but kindly advises what I need. I listen to her because she cares and listens to my unique needs. She is a rare positive light in our crazy world we live in. I am so grateful for her!
About Dr. Kathleen Heintz, DO
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1437259124
Education & Certifications
- Abington Mem Hospital|Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
