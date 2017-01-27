Overview

Dr. Kathleen Hassel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hassel works at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.