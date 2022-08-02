Dr. Hands has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Hands, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Hands, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hands works at
Locations
-
1
Thyroid & Endocrine Center of South Texas540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 270, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 491-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hands?
I was her patient when she was with uhs. Best dr I ever went to.she told it like it was and she was right whether you liked it or not.she truly cared.
About Dr. Kathleen Hands, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174558159
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hands works at
Dr. Hands speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hands. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.