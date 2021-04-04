Dr. Haggerty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Haggerty, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Haggerty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn.
Locations
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haggerty is the best doctor ever! She goes over everything with you, addresses all issues you have and has even set up a post-Covid Clinic to help survivors of Covid handle recurring illnesses from Covid. Her staff is as awesome as she is.
About Dr. Kathleen Haggerty, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235101494
Education & Certifications
- U Miami/jackson Meml Hosp
- Medical College Penn
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haggerty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haggerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggerty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haggerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haggerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.