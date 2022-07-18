Overview

Dr. Kathleen Grissett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Grissett works at Andrea Fritschle M.D., PA in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.