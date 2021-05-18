Dr. Goyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Goyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Goyne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Goyne works at
Locations
-
1
Carlton D Lancaster MD1109 Burleyson Rd Ste 104, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 281-8490
-
2
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 272-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Skyridge Medical Center2800 Westside Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 728-1667
-
4
Tennova Behavorial Health Clinic2700 Westside Dr NW Ste 204, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 476-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goyne does an excellent job and her staff does also. They go the extra mile to do what they can do to help you and to make you feel comfortable. I highly recommend them and I’m very appreciative of them!
About Dr. Kathleen Goyne, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427240175
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
