Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Hanover, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. 

Dr. Hanover works at Dermatology Inc in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Inc
    725 Lakefront Ct, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 609-4558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna

    About Dr. Kathleen Hanover, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437504453
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanover has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

