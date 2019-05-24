Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington School of Medicine
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
Lake Washington Vascular1135 116th Ave NE Ste 305, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 453-1772
Highmark Medical Center1740 NW Maple St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 453-1772
Evergreen Hospital Surgery and Physicians Center12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 425, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 453-1772
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful... she is very professional, knowledgeable, & very thoughtful. I would not hesitate going to Dr. Gibson’s clinic for any assistance I might need. This is an amazing office.
About Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.