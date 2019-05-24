Overview

Dr. Kathleen Gibson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington School of Medicine



Dr. Gibson works at Lake Washington Vascular in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.