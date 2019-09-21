Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Locations
Alabama Eye Services1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 397-9400Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Callahan Eye Foundation Hospital
- BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gee has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.
