Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Gee works at Alabama Eye M.D. - Drs. Lawaczeck, McKinnon, Feagin, Carter & Gee, P.C. in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Eye Services
    1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 200, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 397-9400
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2019
    Excellent!
    — Sep 21, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Gee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386852226
    Education & Certifications

    • Callahan Eye Foundation Hospital
    • BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University of Alabama
